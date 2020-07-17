Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) to Hold

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SharpSpring, Inc. provide cloud-based marketing and email software solutions consists of marketing automation to scalable transactional email, email marketing and mobile marketing services. The company’s product lines include SharpSpring, SMTP and GraphicMail. SharpSpring, Inc., formerly known as SMTP Inc., is based in Gainesville, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on SharpSpring from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SharpSpring from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

NASDAQ SHSP opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 42.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharpSpring will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, major shareholder Cat Rock Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $66,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 115,538 shares of company stock worth $800,756 in the last ninety days. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in SharpSpring by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharpSpring by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

