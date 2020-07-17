Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) to Sell

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NAT stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $661.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.33 million. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth $49,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

