Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Hold

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

MBIO stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 423,846 shares of company stock worth $1,305,500 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mustang Bio by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

