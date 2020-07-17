Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to Hold

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is an oil producer. The company’s assets are located primarily in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, formerly known as TPG Pace Energy Holdings, is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGY. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. The business had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at $38,745,012.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 333,128 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 372,126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,579,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,319,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,280,000 after purchasing an additional 888,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,001,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 596,345 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

