Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to Sell

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.96 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.82 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.40). On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.