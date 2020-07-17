Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to Hold

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Kura Oncology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

KURA stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.19, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $821.95 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $21.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

