Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KT (NYSE:KT) to Hold

KT (NYSE:KT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

Get KT alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered KT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

KT stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. KT has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in KT by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 520,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 24,097 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KT by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 131,815 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in KT by 580.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KT by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 848,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 668,408 shares during the period. 30.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KT (KT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.