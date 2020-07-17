Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Sell

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAR Auction Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a used vehicle and salvage auto auction company in North America. The company operates in three segments: ADESA, IAAI, and AFC. The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to commercial fleet operators, financial institutions, rental car companies, used vehicle dealers, vehicle manufacturers and their captive finance companies, and franchised and independent used vehicle dealers. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, such as inspections, storage, transportation, reconditioning and titling, and other administrative services. The IAAI segment offers salvage vehicle auctions and related services. The AFC segment offers short-term and inventory-secured financing, known as floorplan financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana. “

KAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $13.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.40. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,137,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,285 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,619,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 104.9% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,736 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 122.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,904,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,987 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,394,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,385,000 after acquiring an additional 715,356 shares during the period.

