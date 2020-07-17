Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Hold

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

GTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

NYSE:GTN opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.07. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.75 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. Gray Television’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gray Television by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Gray Television by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,879,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

