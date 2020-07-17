Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.03. Lamb Weston reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

LW stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.82. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after buying an additional 1,123,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after buying an additional 902,781 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,862,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,820,000 after buying an additional 102,195 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,495,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $199,586,000 after buying an additional 349,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,518,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,793,000 after buying an additional 228,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

