Zacks: Analysts Expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Announce -$0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.59) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million.

Several research firms have commented on PTGX. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 241.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 624,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 338,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTGX opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.