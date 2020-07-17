Zacks: Analysts Expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.06). Intec Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Intec Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) by 334.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,208 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Intec Pharma worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTEC opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Intec Pharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

