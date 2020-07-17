Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Yunji has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $232.91 million for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Yunji will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Yunji by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 359,766 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth about $982,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 101,925 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Yunji in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

