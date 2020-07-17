Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) Stock Price Up 200%

Yuhe International, Inc (OTCMKTS:YUII) shares rose 200% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII)

Yuhe International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Yuhe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuhe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.