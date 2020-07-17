WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 910 ($11.20) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 830 ($10.21). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.23) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.26) to GBX 585 ($7.20) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 760 ($9.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on WPP from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised WPP to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.84) in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 850.77 ($10.47).

Shares of LON WPP opened at GBX 624.20 ($7.68) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 633.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 727.04. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 6.15 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,085.50 ($13.36).

In other WPP news, insider Sandrine Dufour acquired 15,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.32) per share, with a total value of £89,250 ($109,832.64). Also, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,121 shares of WPP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 640 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,974.40 ($24,580.85).

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

