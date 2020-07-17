Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Colliers Secur. downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Workhorse Group has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. bought 36,765 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $103,677.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Joseph Theodore Lukens, Jr. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,513 shares of company stock valued at $10,892,715 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 22.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

