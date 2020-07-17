WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Shares of WOPEY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

