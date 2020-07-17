WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WOPEY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.
Shares of WOPEY opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $25.10.
About WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR
Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.
