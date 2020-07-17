WOM Protocol (WOM) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. WOM Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00046010 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $442.84 or 0.04860238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00032480 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,007,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

