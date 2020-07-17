WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.54

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.44, with a volume of 9303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTKWY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

