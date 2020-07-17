WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates Q2 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) updated its second quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.46-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $198-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.38 million.WNS also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

WNS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

