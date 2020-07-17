WNS (NYSE:WNS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.46-0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.38 million.WNS also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.58 EPS.

WNS stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

