WNS (NYSE:WNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. WNS updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.46-0.58 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.46-0.58 EPS.

NYSE:WNS opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.