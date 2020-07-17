Witan Pacific Investment Trust (LON:WPC) Trading Up 1%

Witan Pacific Investment Trust Plc (LON:WPC)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 350.50 ($4.31), approximately 16,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 32,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 347 ($4.27).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 343.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 329.51. The company has a market cap of $211.82 million and a P/E ratio of 60.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.55. Witan Pacific Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

Witan Pacific Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched by Witan Investment Services Limited. It is co-managed by Dalton Investments LLC;Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited;Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.;Matthews International Capital Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Asia / Pacific region.

