WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Trading Up 0.2%

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) shares were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.78, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This is an increase from WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 24,939 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 344.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter.

