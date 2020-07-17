Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Winmark had a net margin of 43.76% and a negative return on equity of 374.83%. The business had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $162.50 on Friday. Winmark has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Get Winmark alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th.

WINA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.