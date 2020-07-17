Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 143.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of WINA opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.94 million, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 0.83. Winmark has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.07.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 437.69%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

