Windsor Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after buying an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,273,812,000 after buying an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $196.55 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.19 and its 200 day moving average is $186.66. The company has a market cap of $375.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

