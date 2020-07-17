Windsor Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

XOM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $187.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

