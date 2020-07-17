Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

