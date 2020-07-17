Windsor Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,532,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $249.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

