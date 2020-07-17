William Blair Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Generac (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac (NYSE:GNRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $133.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.50. Generac has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $623,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,540 shares in the company, valued at $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $6,187,435. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Generac by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.