Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

WPM opened at $47.25 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.49.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.67 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,561,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,269,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,723,000 after buying an additional 3,628,061 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,245,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,327,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

