WEX (NYSE:WEX) Research Coverage Started at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.77% from the company’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

WEX opened at $165.65 on Wednesday. WEX has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $236.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that WEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

