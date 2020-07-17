Westoz Investment Company Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WIC)

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.83. Westoz Investment has a one year low of A$0.57 ($0.39) and a one year high of A$1.26 ($0.87).

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

