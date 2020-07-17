Westoz Investment Company Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WIC)

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.83. Westoz Investment has a one year low of A$0.57 ($0.39) and a one year high of A$1.26 ($0.87).
About Westoz Investment
Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?
Receive News & Ratings for Westoz Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westoz Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.