Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WDC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.48.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.61.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Western Digital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 311,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 36,071 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $11,414,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 6.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 24.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

