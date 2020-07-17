Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%.

WAL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.