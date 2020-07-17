Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%.

Shares of WAL opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WAL. ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

