Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.60% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $69.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on WABC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

