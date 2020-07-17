WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Buys $23,469,925.05 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WESCO International by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

