WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Acquires $34,449,162.90 in Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $34,449,162.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

WCC opened at $41.34 on Friday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 539.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.