Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays increased their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $523.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.81. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $230.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,762,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

