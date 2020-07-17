Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.39. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 859.17 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 127.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

