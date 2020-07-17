Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

WFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.