Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,319 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,844,000 after buying an additional 1,353,615 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,157,509,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 27,636,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,156,000 after buying an additional 1,150,097 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after buying an additional 484,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

