Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,509,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after buying an additional 13,773,468 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,169,000 after buying an additional 3,606,983 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,979,000 after buying an additional 3,108,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,259,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

