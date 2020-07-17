Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WFC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

WFC opened at $25.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,154,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 453,205 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 24,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 26,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

