Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Lowered by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.93. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.66.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

