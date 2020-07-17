Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.66.

WFC stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

