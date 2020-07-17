Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $8,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.07. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $142.58.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.68.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.