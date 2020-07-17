Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,000 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $53,584,000. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 522.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.74. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $62,992,312,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.34.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.